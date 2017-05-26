LAHORE - It seems as if the PML-N legislators and the provincial bureaucracy had conspired against Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani eventually forcing him to adjourn the sitting after 39 minutes of its onset.

It may be a mere coincidence, but after watching the brief proceedings, there was a general feeling in the assembly that ruling party’s lawmakers were in cahoots with the bureaucracy over absenteeism.

Three reasons led to early adjournment of Thursday’s sitting: Education Minister Raza Ali Gilani and his parliamentary secretary were not present to respond to the questions, administrative secretaries for education and labour were also not present, and the treasury members were not present in sufficient number to complete the quorum.

Strangely enough, 180 members, majority of whom belonged to the Treasury, had marked their attendance in the attendance register on Thursday. But only 40 members were actually present in the house when the sitting had to be adjourned at 12:20 pm due to lack of quorum. This only means that majority of the lawmakers did not come to the house deliberately despite being present in the assembly premises.

Another possible reason for their absence could be that most of them had marked proxy attendance in violation of assembly rules. All these 140 members who were present only in the register have become entitled to the official TA, DA and other benefits even without actually taking part in the proceedings.

Mr Gorchani would not like to adjourn the sitting so early because he gets the opportunity to chair the meeting after a long time. Usually, he is given the speaker’s podium only when the Assembly takes up heavy legislative agenda and the octogenarian speaker exhausts himself in the middle of the legislation.

So much so, the poor Gorchani would not get the chance to chair a session even when the Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal is either out of the country or performing duties as the Acting Governor. Instead, the session would be delayed for few days till arrival of the speaker.

It is because of the reason that the deputy speaker not only takes special care to run the house in an impartial manner, he also admonishes the bureaucracy and the ministers for their lackluster attitude towards the assembly business.

On Thursday, Gorchani also reprimanded the civil officers for not attending the assembly business despite repeated warnings by the chair. Not only that, Gorchani also ordered Secretary Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar to summon the absent officials for tomorrow in speaker’s chamber to seek explanation from them. Besides, he asked the secretary to write a letter to the Punjab chief minister expressing displeasure of the house over non-serious attitude of the bureaucracy. He kept a part of the assembly business pending till next week as the concerned officials were absent. Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal, on the other hand, takes a lenient view of all the matters which annoy his deputy.

MUBASHIR HASSAN