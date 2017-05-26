LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister has constituted a technical committee to investigate chickenpox outbreak in Faisalabad. The committee headed by former Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Faisal Masood will probe reasons of spread of chickenpox, identify implementation gaps and fix responsibility in case of any negligence. The committee will also formulate recommendations to overcome the re-emergence of chickenpox in the province. The committee will submit its report to the chief minister within 10 days.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan chaired a meeting held on Thursday to review progress of different wings and vertical programs.

Special Secretary/ Director General Health Dr Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretaries, members of the PMU, Directors of vertical programs and representatives of international development partners attended the meeting. Ali Jan Khan said that the weekly meetings were helpful in getting updated situation of different departments. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of different wings and vertical programs.