LAHORE: Every Lahori becomes conscious about what to eat and what not to eat especially during the month of Ramazan. Restaurant goers were shocked to know about Pakistan Food Authority raids in the last two weeks on uptown restaurants. Only some are following the Standard Operating Procedures.

On Friday Ambassador Hotel on Davis Road was fined Rs 200,000 for not following the SOPs. According to Director Operation Rafia Haider, “In Ambassador Hotel kitchen PFA team found insects in the kitchen, fungicide food items, bloodied meat in the wrecked freezer and wasted food,” she said.

On the other hand clean water availability has been among top priority of Punjab Government but the situation is also not satisfying when it comes to production units of these filtration plants. A filtration plant at Sharif Pura was sealed due to presence of unlabeled bottles, fake branding and advertisement, and usage of blue chemical drums. 1200 litres contaminated syrup was wasted on the spot.

Pak Sweet shop on Bund Road was sealed due to presence of insects in the processing area, substandard personal cleanliness of the staff, working with uncovered head, food items spread irregularly on the floor, and open headed dustbins, after a raid.

Riaz Cold Storage at Multan Road was sealed due to not mentioning the date of manufacturing and expiry on ready food items, preservation of food in rusted containers, unpreserved frozen products on room temperature, theabsence of safety for staff, usage of contaminated items unhygienically.

Shah Jahan Hotel and Marriage Hall on Davis Road was sealed for poor cleanliness. Islam Meat Shop, Ayub Road Shadbagh was sealed and FIR lodged for preserving meat in a rusted freezer. Talha Sawayyan Badami Bagh and Lahore Sweets Daroghawala Chowk were fined 12,500.

Whereas, Hafiz Sweet Moon Market, Sana Store, Abbasi Store, Green Traders, Mama Kabab Faroosh, Rafique Sweet, Ghlshan Sweet, Pardesi Tikka Food Street Anarkali, Sharif General Store, Shahi Pan Shop, and Cakes & Bakes were given warning notices to improve the hygienic conditions.

PFA has extended time and operation in Lahore, Faisalabad and adjacent districts before the advent of Ramazan. PFA teams will work in three shifts from Sehar and Iftar timings.

Moreover, special teams will operate in Sheikhopura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib.

In Ramazan milk and yogurt related item sales goes on rise, PFA checking in routine will continue on milksops. Special teams will check milk quality at the time of Sehar and Iftar.

Ramada Hotel in Multan fined one hundred thousand due to poor hygiene

As Maisonette Hotel is considered to be the one of the top uptown hotels in Murree but the hotel was also fined Rs 200,000 for usage of substandard ingredients. Final warning has been issued.

Those hotels which do not fall in food safety regime will be sealed before the advent of Ramzan ul Mubarik. PFA DG Noorul Amin Maingal said.

PFA sealed five-star and a four-star hotel in the last two days, a PFA spokesperson told The Nation that the operation would be continue without any discrimination.