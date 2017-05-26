LAHORE - The 29th session of the Punjab Assembly could virtually proceed for around 35 minutes yesterday when quorum and lack of interest on the part of legislators obliged the chair to adjourn the house till 9am next day.

The only significant aspect of the house business was absence of the secretary and other officers concerned during the question hour on the departments of labour, human resources and special education, which was seriously taken by Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani while presiding over the session.

The chair directed the assembly secretary to apprise Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the chief secretary of the absence of relevant bureaucrats. It was noted that previously the chair time and again asked the officials to ensure their presence in the assembly, but no tangible change came in their attitude.

The chair wanted the secretary to write a letter to the provincial chief executive and the chief bureaucrat.

Earlier, when the question hour started, Special Education Minister Ch Muhammad Shafiq requested the chair to defer the questions relevant to his ministry. The remaining queries on the labour department came, but the secretary concerned and others were not present. Gorchani got infuriated on it and said this kind of conduct by the bureaucracy was not acceptable. They had made the assembly a joke, he added.

PTI’s Asif Mahmood pointed out that the chair had repeatedly asked the bureaucrats through rulings to ensure their presence in the house, but they had not followed the direction. “It seems bureaucracy does not care for any institution,” he added.

Later, call-attention notices could also not be responded to as Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan was not present in the house.

A general discussion on food and agriculture was next item on the agenda on the official business day. As the minister concerned, Naeem Akhtar, was about to start the debate, the opposition pointed out quorum, on which the chair suspended the proceedings first for five minutes and later for 15 minutes, but the quorum could not be completed, so the house was adjourned to next day.

The current session of the PA before the fiscal budget for 2017-18 which is expected on June 6 aims at completing the mandatory 100 days of the house proceedings. The legislators do not take proper interest in this nature of the session. Anyway, questions in the house and general debates are not less important as they are related to interests of millions of people of the province. On a government business day, although the opposition would attempt to hurdle the session by pointing the quorum, it is for the government to ensure presence of minimum number of members in the house. And if the house takes up business, it not only meets a vital demand but also justifies the spending of millions of rupees on the arrangements of the session.