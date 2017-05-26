LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association Thursday cancelled bar membership of Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, calling him responsible for attack on All Pakistan Representative Convention held at the bar’s premises.

The bar held a general house meeting and unanimously decided to ban the entry of the governor. The bar leaders strongly condemned the incident of attack on the bar and its members, saying it was a planned-conspiracy to damage the unity of the lawyers for their movement against corruption.

As the house proceedings commenced, LHCBA Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn presented a resolution demanding cancellation of bar membership of Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana. The general house unanimously carried out the resolution.

Through the resolution, the lawyers demanded the governor to seek pardon from the lawyers’ representatives for patronising attack on lawyers convention through PML-N lawyers and law officers affiliated with the Punjab and federal government. The bar also demanded of the prime minister to resign till conclusion of the JIT investigation in Panama Papers matter.

The general house also paid tributes to the lawyers of Daska who were killed by a police official two years back. Addressing the members of the bar, LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar said on May 20 about 156 representatives of different bars of the country reached Lahore to participate in the convention on the invitation of the LHCBA and the Supreme Court Bar Association. He said the law officers affiliated with Attorney General office, Advocate General Punjab office and Prosecutor General Punjab office on instigation of Additional Attorney General Naseer Ahmed Bhutta and Punjab Governor ransacked convention arrangements at Dr Javed Iqbal Auditorium and damaged bar belongings. He said they tried to create rift among the lawyers community. Such incident never happened even in tenure of any dictator, he said. The PML-N government earlier had attacked the Supreme Court, he said, adding that they proved that they had no respect for democracy.

Zulfiqar said the lawyers were offered lucrative jobs against their loyalties but they refused. However, he said some law officers on behest of the governor tried to disturb the convention. He said for these reasons the governor should not be allowed to enter the bar and his bar membership should be cancelled. Amir Saeed Rawn said the government stooges in lawyers uniform attacked the LHCBA. He said the government tried to purchase lawyers to stop them from their movement on Panama issue but in vain. He said lawyers were united and would continue their movement for rule of law and supremacy of the constitution. At the end of the house meeting, the lawyers held their weekly protest camp against the government and chanted slogans against the PM and governor Punjab. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana is also member of the Supreme Court Bar Association.