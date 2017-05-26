LAHORE - Heat wave will persist, though with occasional relief, due to windstorm till the onset of pre-monsoon rains during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

Temperature is 1-2 degree Celsius above normal level in plains of the country and experts are expecting the same trend to continue during the first half of June. As such heat wave will persist during 20 days of holy month of fasting.

The start of pre monsoon in the second half of June will decrease the intensity of heat wave, giving relief to the fasting people during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

Experts believe that the relief will be short lived and limited to the duration of rainfall as high humidity will make the weather oppressive. As such, experts say, fasting people will experience heat wave during 20 days and sweat profusely due to sultry weather during the remaining period of Ramazan.

“June is considered the hottest month of summer. This is due to lack of significant rains and position of sun. This year too, no significant rain is expected. As such heat wave will persist till the start of pre monsoon rains in the second half of June. Windstorm or isolated showers will not bring any significant change in the prevailing weather pattern. As such heat wave will persist at least for more than half of Ramazan,” said meteorological expert Shaukat Ali Awan.

“Two to three spells of rains will help decreasing temperature during the last 10 days of the holy month. These pre monsoon rains will provide respite from the heat wave. The relief, however, will be short lived as high humidity will make the weather oppressive.

“As such overall conditions during Ramazan will be oppressive either in the shape of heat wave or muggy weather with occasional relief due to windstorm or pre monsoon rains,” Awan said, adding, these weather conditions would persist in plains of the country including Lahore.

Meanwhile, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Thursday with frequent outages and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Sibbi, Dadu, Jacobabad and Larkana remained hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 49C. Maximum temperature in Sukkur, Moenjo daro, Turbat and Sakrund was recorded 48C, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan and Rohri 47C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 43C and 28C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 19 per cent.

In Lahore, people avoided unnecessarily coming out, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon.

Lahore canal attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing. At certain places, even women and children were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the canal water. Experts have forecast the heat wave to persist in plains of the country including Lahore during the next 3-4 days.