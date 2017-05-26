LAHORE : Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has inaugurated a new system of ‘Online production of under trial prisoners’ at Rawalpindi Sessions court.

According to a press release issued Thursday evening, the CJ inaugurated the new system through a video link at Punjab Judicial Academy. He appreciated the initiatives of District & Session Judge, Rawalpindi who had evolved a new system of production of under trial prisoners at session courts through video link from Central Jail Adiala which would help to save national exchequer and expenses incurred on transportation and security measures for the prisoners.

The CJ said that the new system would also help to save the time of judiciary as well as it would help in the provision of speedy justice.

District & Session Judge Rawalpindi Suhail Nasir, RPO Fakhar Sultan Raja, CPO Israr Ahmed Abbasi, Lahore High Court Bar Association’s Rawalpindi bench President Zafar Mehmud Mughal, Rawalpindi District Bar Association President Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, members of bar besides officials of judiciary were present on the occasion.

CJ Shah, on the occasion, said that the essence of judiciary reforms is to authorise district & session judges and members of judiciary to evolve new innovated ideas with the help of IT technology to speed up under trial cases.

He also stressed for keeping constant process of dialogue of judges, lawyers and all stake holders to further streamline the legal process which would ultimately benefit the applicants with the objective of timely decision of their cases.

“It is our endeavour to simplify the legal procedures and provide maximum facilities to all concerns so that the performance of judiciary could be improved according to the required standards as well as the expectations of complainants,” the CJ said while appreciating the close coordination and dedicated spirit of Bench and Bar for facilitating the complainants by using modern techniques and methods.

D&S Judge Suhail Nasir, in a briefing on Skype, informed that with the collaboration of lawyers, the new online initiative has been launched which would help save millions of public money earlier used for transportation of prisoners from jail to courts.

To minimise the difficulties of judiciary, administration and prisoners, he added, trials dates has been fixed for all tehsils of Rawalpindi district including Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Taxila, Kallar Syyedian and Gujar Khan so that the court proceedings could be processes without any delay.

Zafar Mehmud Mughal, addressing on the occasion, expressed his full confidence over the new system and assured all possible assistance for successful implementation of new online system.

Similarly, Sajjad Akbar Abbasi also expressed his satisfaction over new system and proposed that the process of dialogue and interactive decisions would also be continued to further streamline the new method of production of prisoners through video link.

Later, Chaudhry Asim Hafeez heard different cases of prisoners from Adiala Jail through video link.