LAHORE - Pakistan's pioneering Artificial Intelligence Advisory and Incubator ADDO AI, which can improve infrastructure and conventional services in various sectors of government, was launched on Thursday.

Artificial intelligence incubator’s launch in Lahore would connect the AI project sharing with Singapore in first phase and Dubai, and Mumbai in later phases.

The incubator has a team of experts from industry-academia partnership with top AI professors in Pakistan including Dr Faisal Kamran, Dr Asim Karim, Dr Adnan Noon Mian and Dr Mohsen Ali.

It is aimed to tackle grand challenges and create a better world by combining our imagination with the power of Artificial Intelligence to help corporations, governments and start-ups build data-driven platforms that radically improve services.

Data Science Lab Director Dr Faisal Kamran, who is an expert on data science, machine learning, social media analytics and sentiment analysis, told The Nation that this incubator will create more jobs for Pakistanis that will be working for foreign companies sitting in Lahore. “We are going to connect this incubator with Dubai and Mumbai so we could have Asia’s one of the effective Artificial Intelligent incubator,” Faisal said.

ADDO is Latin word which means to add something.

“Students of this field will get opportunity to work directly on the industry based problems. We could have done research and predict to Pakistan’s telecommunication companies on what grounds their users are leaving /switching over to other networks. This is all AI,” he added. Citing another example, Dr Faisal said AI have lot of potential like in healthcare alone. “If we were given task to find out which diseases are more prominent in Multan or southern Punjab, we can build up a system using the existing data and predict certain steps compliance to counter the diseases and reforms in healthcare system alone.”

Addo AI is advisory services currently serve global clients SMRT, Singapore’s largest public transportation company.

According to details available with The Nation, Addo AI is working with Singapore’s largest transport company so they could work to build smart cities. “We are building a whole system so people could enjoy the journey with maximum comfort at cheaper rates with an application that will predict safer, cost effective and environment friendly journey connects trains, rails, bikes and cars and even working on driverless cars,” an official informed.

The SMRT project will be launched in Singapore’s top 10 universities including Nanyang Technology University, first as pilot project and then it will be generalised across Singapore’s transport system.

ITU Vice Chancellor and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Dr Umar Saif, while inaugurating the ITU’s first incubator “ADDO AI”, said that Pakistan is all set to accelerate the startup activity by commercialising the research and encouraging the faculty for entrepreneurship for the economic growth of the country.