LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday claimed to have arrested an accused allegedly involved in corruption of Rs 12 million.

Spokesman for NAB said that accused was arrested after completion of inquiry in which charges were found true. NAB received complaint about the corruption of one Abdul Manaaf posted as Postmaster at Shorkot post office district Jhang.

A direct inquiry was initiated against the accused the charges were established against him that he embezzled more than Rs 12 million from the 35 different accounts of the applicants. On Thursday accused was produced in court for physical remand.