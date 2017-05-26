LAHORE - The provincial cabinet paid tribute to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for ending electricity crisis in the country.

With Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, a special meeting of the cabinet was held on Thursday. Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah presented the resolution of gratitude in appreciation of Sharif brothers to end energy crisis. The cabinet approved the resolution.

The resolution said the government initiated different electricity generation projects in 2013. These projects included Bhikki Power Project, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Project, Sahiwal Coal Power Project, Haweli Bahadur Shah Power Project, Balloki Power Project and Zonergy Solar Power Project.

As a result of these projects, 5000MW electricity will be included in national grid by December 2017; while around 9000MW electricity will be available by March 2018. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the start of Pakistan’s largest coal power plant in Sahiwal, and the completion of first phase of 1320MW power plant which is the pioneering CPEC-specific initiative.

While addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI sit-ins have heavily damaged the public welfare projects and prosperity of the country. He said that the second plant of 660 megawatt will also start producing electricity from this month; and due to it, this project will produce 1320 megawatt electricity.

PM FULFILLS PROMISE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the promise to get rid of darkness from the country has been fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He was addressing the ceremony arranged in connection with the start of production of 660 megawatt electricity from the first plant of 1320 megawatt coal power project in Sahiwal, yesterday.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had promised during the election of 2013 that the country would be illuminated by overcoming the shortage of electricity.

“Today is an historic day when your dream has been materialised and 1320 megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project has been inaugurated. This is the biggest coal power project of the country as well as first initiative under the CPEC which has been inaugurated. This project has been completed in a span of 22 months which is a new record in world history,” the CM held.

The chief minister said that the project is an initiative of CPEC; while CPEC is a part of belt and road programme. Under the CPEC, energy projects are being set up in Pakistan with an investment of 36 billion dollars. “There is no doubt that CPEC has emerged as a game-changer; however, the past governments took no benefit of Chinese friendship.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the work has been done on projects with unbelievable speed during the last four years; and when Chinese President came to Pakistan on April 31, 2015, work has been done on projects with an unusual speed and quality,” he added.

A new history of transparency and quality has been written in Pakistan. He said that he is thankful to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, Chinese people, as well as the government, for rendering unusual services to the people of Pakistan through CPEC.

He said that those staging sit-ins have committed cruelties to the country and its people. Later, the same party made a futile effort of lockdown but with the blessings of Allah Almighty and sagacious strategy of prime minister, their lockdown also failed, he added. He said a heinous game was played with the people and the country during the tenure of moneyed people and land lovers.

He said that 800 million dollars Neelam Jehlum Hydro Project is still incomplete for the last 18 years and now its cost has increased to five billion dollars. He said that due to personal efforts of Prime Minister this project will complete next year. He said that similarly, the nation was attacked through rental power projects and billions of rupees were wasted in these projects and every effort was made to ruin the country and the nation.

He said that today, these people level baseless allegations and tell lies. He said that such people should peep into their conscience while seeing transparent and speedy completion of the projects as the dreams of people of Pakistan are going to be materialised.