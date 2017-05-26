LAHORE - A teenage girl has been battling for a life at a hospital one day after she was shot in the chest by her brother allegedly for bringing shame to the family.

Police arrested the 20-year-old suspect soon after the fatal shooting which took place in Shahdara area. Hospital sources said the young woman was still in critical condition although doctors performed her surgery successfully.

Resident of Shahdara, Iram was admitted to the Mayo hospital late Wednesday night. Her brother Bilal shot at and wounded her as they clashed at their house. Her parents told the police that Bilal took out a pistol and opened straight fire on Iram as they fought.

Bilal told the police that he opened straight fire on his sister “because she went to meet a boy somewhere last night.” Investigators said both the victim and suspect clashed as the lady came back home late Wednesday night.

The shooter was not ashamed over his action as he was produced before the police investigators for interrogation. Bilal said he wanted to kill his sister to save family honour.

The police later seized a pistol from the house of the victim. An attempted murder case was also filed against the attacker on the complaint of his mother. Further investigations were underway.

There is no let-up in the incidents of so-called honour killings in this province where at least 248 people mostly women and girls were killed by their relatives in 2016.

The government last year introduced new laws to punish the killers following the murder of social media star Qandeel Balch who was strangled by her brother. Now, relatives of the victim would only be able to pardon the killer if he/she is sentenced to capital punishment. But the culprit would still face a mandatory life sentence of twelve-and-a-half years.

Legal experts say the new legislation alone could not stop such killings in our society because of lack of education, social injustice, and corruption-riddled criminal justice system.

THREE INJURED IN GODOWN FIRE

Three people sustained burns when fire erupted at a Godown near the Timber Market in Ravi Road police precincts on Thursday evening.

Rescue worker said that two of the three victims were firefighters. They injured were shifted to a hospital.

Several firefighting units took part in the operation and managed to put out the blaze after an hour-long effort. The cause of fire was not clear yet. Authorities were investigating the incident.