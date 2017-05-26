LAHORE (PR): Thyroid cancer is most prevalent between ages thirty to fifty years, according to a leading consultant endocrinologist, however if diagnosed in a timely fashion it has a high cure rate.

During an interview on World Thyroid Day, Dr Umal Azmat, from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, shared that compared to males, females have a higher rate of this illness and it is not related to tonsils and is a common misunderstanding.

She further explained that thyroid gland is located at the base of the neck and it consistently releases a certain amount of hormone into the body. The balance of hormone allows normal functioning of the body. “These gland use iodine in the food to make hormone therefore, a sufficient amount of iodine in our food intake is very important for normal functioning of the thyroid gland.”

Dr Umal noted that due to a lack of medical facilities, awareness, and resources, there is no concept of annual healthcare check-ups in Pakistan.

Initial thyroid changes or enlargement are generally ignored and patients will mostly contact a doctor when the condition worsens to the extent that breathing and eating becomes difficult. The risk factors of thyroid cancer include family history, radiation, and some genetic syndromes.

She further said that thyroid cancer is the 11th most common cancer in females in Pakistan and 90% of endocrine cancers are thyroid cancer. The treatment for this type of cancer does not involve chemotherapy.

Instead, surgery is used to partially or completely remove the gland. Other than surgery, radioactive iodine and thyroxin suppression therapy are used to treat this cancer. If the arises, radiation therapy is also used.

The treatment of thyroid cancer is normally well tolerated and if diagnosed at in a timely fashion most patient become disease free after treatment.

In a message for the public, Dr Umal said that if any person suspects a thyroid issue, he/she should not ignore it and should approach a doctor immediately. “Timely diagnosis is most important as delay can need to unnecessary complications.”