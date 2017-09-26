LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the bill passed by the Senate with the support of the ruling party to allow a disqualified person to hold a party office is in conflict with the constitution and an attempt to bulldoze the Supreme Court judgement in the Panama leaks case.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the JI central executive committee in Mansoora, Siraj called upon the government to withdraw the controversial bill, which also negated the electoral laws. He said that a person not fulfilling conditions laid down in articles 62 and 63 of the constitution could not be head of a political party. He said that early elections could be called with the consensus of all political parties.

It is important to mention here that all prominent religious parties had not backed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call for early elections. The JUI-F, JUP, JUI-S and Jamiat Ahle Hadith had said in separate statements the government should complete its term.

Siraj said it would be better to let the assemblies complete their term instead of making the ruling party a political martyr by calling early elections. He said that only a few months were left in general elections. He said the government itself had made the electoral reforms suggested by the parliamentary committee controversial by allowing a disqualified person to lead the party. This is a violation of fundamentals of the constitution; it would bring the entire electoral system in dispute and a bad name to the country, he said.

The JI chief said that judgements of courts were fully respected in a democratic setup. He said the ruling party distributed sweets when the court ruled in its favour and staged protests when the court ruled against its wishes. He said that this attitude was not democratic.

Siraj condemned Indian aggression on the Line of Control and the border that was resulting in death of innocent people. He said the Pakistani government was not responding to Indian aggression. He offered condolences to the family of army officer, Lieutenant Arsalan who was martyred at the Afghan border a couple of days ago. He urged the Muslim world to work out a common line of action for creation of a separate Muslim state in Burma. He said that an urgent meeting of the OIC should be convened on this issue. He said that Muslim states should expel Burmese envoys and recall their envoys from Burma.