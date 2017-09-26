LAHORE - The ban on import of tomato has added to the prevailing shortage of the commodity in the country.

Tomato prices shot up at makeshifts markets as well as in the open market in recent days, leaving people at the mercy of profiteers.

This situation has been prevailing in the country for the last one week. The crisis has spiralled out of control, making the government appeal to people to limit the use of tomato for at least one week so that supplies from Sindh and Sawat can come in.

On September 25 last year, 58 trucks of tomatoes were imported from India through Wagah Border. There is a ban on tomato import from India this year. At least 19 trucks, including four from Quetta and Qilla Saifullah and 14 from Kabul, Afghanistan, reached Lahore to meet the demand. Before the ban on import of the commodity, 125 trucks of tomatoes were entering Pakistan from India on a daily basis.

After the ban on import of tomato from India a week ago, tomato from Balochistan helped the market sustain in Lahore and elsewhere in Punjab.

Pakistan in recent years relied on tomato import from India. “The Indian tomato is good in quality and does not perish instantly, but the government wants to empower and give confidence to local farmers therefore it has imposed a ban on Indian tomato. The sudden stoppage of tomato from India led to a crisis-like situation in Pakistan,” an official told The Nation.

To meet the demand, he said, the government was also considering importing tomato from Iran, which is not good quality though and perishes within two to three days. Therefore the Iranian tomato goes to Karachi or Quetta.

Market Committee Secretary Shehzad Cheema said, “We will overcome the crisis within one to two weeks. We can only accomplish this daunting task with the help of people.”

People have expressed their anger over the price hike and the prevailing tomato shortage. Tomato was sold for Rs200 per kg to Rs250 per kg in the open market, while it was sold for Rs160 per kg at Sunday bazaars. At the department stores, tomato was sold for Rs200 to Rs250. The city administration has fixed the tomato price at Rs136 to Rs142 per kg. The quality of tomato however is not up to the mark at the makeshift markets set up in nine towns of the city.

On the other hand, a city administration spokesmen said that price control magistrates imposed a Rs23,500 fine on 67 shopkeepers over profiteering.

Lahore DC Sumair Ahmed Syed told the officials not to allow the profiteers to fleece people, and ensure supply of the commodity to the market.

On the other hand, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided makeshifts markets across Punjab.

PFA Director General Noorul Ameen Mengal said that instructions had been passed to the administration to submit a report on Sunday Bazaars and ensure standard food stuff there.

Price Control Committee Chairman Mian Usman visited Burki Road makeshift markets and checked tomato prices. He directed the city administration to make sure prices of tomato are kept under control.

