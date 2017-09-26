LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has directed ensuring proper arrangements according to the contingency plan during Muharram-ul-Harram.

Chairing a meeting of heads of medical universities/colleges and medical superintendents of teaching hospitals at Civil Secretariat on Monday, he directed assigning duties to senior doctors including head of departments on ninth and tenth of Muharram. SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah, Health Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, vice chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges, heads of specialised medical institutions and medical superintendents of the teaching hospitals attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that duty roasters of doctors, surgeons, senior registrars and head of the department have been finalised. Sufficient stock of medicines and blood bags was available in the hospitals. Donors’ lists have also been prepared for getting blood donations in case of any need.

Najam Ahmad Shah directed sharing duty roasters of the health providers with the department. He said that head of the departments should also be assigned duties. He directed close coordination between hospitals administration and the officials of Rescue 1122 for providing ambulance service during the Muharram processions especially on Yaum-e-Ashur.