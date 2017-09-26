Admissions into private universities to continue, says minister

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani has clarified that admissions of students in any private university will not end and they will get degrees. In a statement, the minister urged the private universities that lacked one or two disciplines to register them. The Higher Education department will inform the relevant university after registering the discipline in 4 to 6 weeks, the statement added. The applications are being received from private universities on which the work has been started, and the disciplines will be registered during one and a half months, Gilani further said. A meeting was also convened at the Government College University a few weeks ago, with some private universities. The Higher Education has written letters to the private universities to get their missing disciplines registered with the HEC. The HEC is ready to cooperate with private universities and their students will not be disturbed, the minister’s statement read. –Staff Reporter

PFA’s deadline to cold storages

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given one-week deadline to cold storages for discarding substandard chemically treated vegetables and fruits. A PFA spokesman said Monday that rotten vegetables and fruits, stored for more than their storage life, are prime cause of intestinal diseases and food poisoning. Storages having such substandard and chemically treated vegetable and fruits will be sealed and the merchandise would be discarded on the spot, he added. After completion of deadline, he warned, strict action will be taken against them. He further said that standards of chemicals and insecticides applied on fruits and vegetables are also being rationalised. To determine the amount chemicals applied on fruits and vegetables PFA Scientific Panel was drafting the legislation, which according to the spojesman was near completion. –Staff Reporter

Woman poisoned ‘by husband’

A woman died after consuming poisonous milk at her in-laws house in Raiwind area, police said on Monday. Police identified the woman as 24-year-old Amna who married to Basharat some six months ago. Her condition got deteriorated soon after she drank milk. She was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital where she died later. Amna’s parents alleged that she was poisoned to death by her husband. Basharat, a resident of Cinema Road, managed to escape from the hospital before the police reached there. The police were investigating the death. A police official said that they would file a murder case against the husband in the light of the autopsy report. –Staff Reporter