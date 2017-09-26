LAHORE - The Pakistan Pharmacists Association organised a demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club on Monday to mark World Pharmacists Day.

Dozens of pharmacists gathered outside the LPC in the afternoon to highlight the importance of pharmacists and their role in provision of healthcare services to the ailing humanity.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands, the participants chanted slogans against the government for “not giving due rights to pharmacists”. Addressing the participants, speakers demanded jobs for 7,000 unemployed pharmacists in Punjab. They demanded posting of a clinical pharmacist at every 10-bed hospital. They warned the government of strong protests if their demands are not met.

PPA President Dr Atif Raza, Ch Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr Farzana Chaudhry, Hassan Nayyar, Dr Khalid Hussain, Dr Basheer Ahmed, Dr Nisar Shah, Saifullah Niazi, Azeez Nagra, Ijlal Ghani, Munawar Ali, Noor Muhammad Mahar, Zafar Gondal, Maryam Manzoor, Saima Hassan and Asif Farooq addressed the participants.