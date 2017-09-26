LAHORE - A meeting of the Executive Committee of Old Ravians Union (ORU) was held on Monday at the Government College University Lahore with the Union’s President, Kazi Afaq Hossain, in the Chair.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the University administration for strengthening its faculty through appointment of deans, professors and activation of research chairs which had been lying vacant for the last many years.

The ORU Executive Committee unanimously passed a resolution requesting Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab government to provide a special grant to the GCU Lahore in order to maintain the high standards of education and research without resorting to measures like enhancing the fee structure and holding private examinations.

The University’s estimated deficit for the fiscal year 2017-18 runs into millions of rupees due to the raise in salaries, pensions and filling of the vacant positions of professors and research scholars.

It is decided that a special committee of Old Ravians Union would call on the CM and apprise him of the financial constraints being faced by the university.

The union also announced holding different activities for Old Ravians including Mehfal Ghazal and Ravains vs Old Ravains debates

ORU Honorary Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt told the committee that a number of professors in GCU had increased from four to eighteen and associate professors to 34 in the last two years, which had raised the standards of education and research output of the university.

ORU vice presidents Dr Sheeba Alam and Asjad Ghani Tahir, General Secretary Rana AsadUllah Khan, Treasurer Dr Salman Haider Kazmi and executive members Col (r) Ikram Ullah Khan, Mr Najam Latif, Prof Anwarul Haq, Farrukh Hayat Pannu and Dr Abdul Basit also attended the meeting.