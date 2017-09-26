LAHORE - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) President Prof Shabir Lehri has disowned the notification circulating in social media regarding ban on house job and internship for foreign students. In a statement issued on Monday, he said that FIA Cyber Crime Cell has been asked to investigate and apprehend the culprits. Prof Lehri said that PMDC (Admission, House Job and Internship) Regulations 2016 was under process and as such has not been implemented. He said that graduates from abroad who have passed the PMDC National Examination Board exam (NEB) step III were eligible for house job in public or private PMDC approved hospitals.

LGH APPOINTS 22 SENIOR REGISTRARS

The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has appointed 22 Senior Registrars at Lahore General Hospital. According to a notification issued on Monday, these SRs will serve in Neuro, Pediatrics, Plastic Surgery, General Surgery, Medicine, Obs & Gyne departments.