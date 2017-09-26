LAHORE - Speakers at launching of book of Prof Malik Hussain Mubbashar paid glowing tributes to the author for role in the awareness and promotion of mental health in the country and called him a symbol of courage and continuous struggle.

Prof Mubbashar’s autobiography “Meem Bashar” was launched at ceremony organised at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday.

“It was easy for me to live a comfortable life in England after completing my education yet I decided to come back and dedicate my life to creating awareness about mental health issues and training psychiatrists,” said Prof Mubbashar. He shared the book was about confronting his demons and his struggle to rediscover himself after a career as a professional psychiatrist and educationist.

“It was very painful for me to see how the poor people are forced to buy costly medicine and undergo expensive laboratory test by most of the doctors,” said the author about a situation he termed as Empatho Anaemia or Ethico Anaemia. He called for returning towards age-old cultural values and traditions of the East as it would revitalise the society though it would result in the closure of most of the clinics of psychiatrists. Tasawar Zaman Babar read out the message of the President of Pakistan which was specially sent for the occasion. Renowned educationist Prof Zafar Iqbal Qureshi read excerpts from the autobiography and commented that “all the emotional ties are ideological relations for him [author] which are expressed beautifully in the book”. Former Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Prof Iqrar Ahmad Khan, observed that Prof Mubbashar continued to struggle to uphold merit and his life was not as easy as it appeared.

He (Prof Mubbashar) had faced difficult times and had been part of unending struggle, he added.

He added that “Meem Bashar” was not just another document about someone’s personal life but experience of a man who stood up against all odds.

Prof Mowadat Hussain Rana said that he had been a student of Prof Mubbashar for last 35 years. He expressed Prof Mubbashar as a “soul immersed in the ocean of ishq”.

“He is a visionary; full of innovations,” said UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan adding that the next generation had to read this book to get an idea of the different stages of life. “One thing you need to learn from him is his straightforwardness and the way in which he clarifies information to the point”, he said.

Tariq Masood Yaseen, Prof Humayun Ehsan, Allama Asghar Ali Kausar Warriach, Col (R) Jawaid Iqba, Noor-ul-Hassan, Ayyaz Ahmad, Amjad Mukhtar Chohan, Prof Shehnaz Aftab, Dr Amina Shakeel, Dr Usman and Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi also spoke on the occasion.

The autobiography, “Meem Bashar” has been published by Sang-e-Meel Publications. Prof Malik Hussain Mubbashar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz), who served as VC UHS from 2003 to 2012, has been recognized with the title ‘Professor Emeritus’ by the Syndicate of the University.