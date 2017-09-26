LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directions to the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to regularly monitor the security arrangements in Muharram and keep a close eye on anti-social elements.

Issuing these directions from London on Monday, the chief minister asked the law enforcement agencies to maintain close and continuous liaison with each other to protect life and property of people and maintain law and order. He said that police and other agencies should proactively perform their duties and the security plan devised by the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order should be implemented at the grassroots in letter and spirit. He said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured for the protection of life and property of the general public in Muharram and no stone should be left unturned to maintain peace during Ashura-e-Muharram. He said that protection of life and property of people was the responsibility of the state and the government and the security agencies must perform this duty diligently. He said that peaceful coexistence and harmony were required for maintenance of peace. For this purpose, he said, members of peace committees should work proactively.

Similarly, Shehbaz said, religious scholars should play their role to promote tolerance, harmony and peace in the society in Muharram. He said that maintenance of law and order was top priority and the prevailing circumstances required that foolproof security arrangements should be made for this religious occasion. He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the elements involved in publication and distribution of provocative material and the code of conduct should be implemented strictly. He said that no compromise would be made on action against those involved in publication and distribution of provocative material, and indiscriminate action would be taken in case of any violation.

The chief minister said that strict action should be taken against people involved in provocative speeches. He made it clear that any violation of ban on wall-chalking would not be tolerated. He said that law enforcement agencies should work dedicatedly to foil nefarious designs of enemies of peace and all energies and abilities should be utilised to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the province.

CONDOLENCES

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Fatima Sughra, a renowned activist and gold medalist of the Pakistan Movement.

In his condolence message, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the services of Fatima Sughra in the Pakistan Movement. He said that she was very active in the Pakistan Movement and her services for the creation of Pakistan could not be forgotten. Her services in the movement for the creation of Pakistan will be remembered for a long time, he said, and offered heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Also, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six children of a family in a fire incident in the Dorag Dara area of Dir Bala.

In a condolence message, the chief minister offered his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.