LAHORE - The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested three members of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) during an operation in the Bahawalnagar district.

A CTD spokesman said the arrested men were planning terror attacks. The raid was conducted on the basis of actionable intelligence in the city area of Bahawalnagar, the spokesman said.

The latest raid in southern Punjab comes as law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert to ensure foolproof security for mourners in the month of Muharram. Over 125,000 policemen are engaged in one of the biggest security operations amid terror threats.

The suspects were named by police as Muhammad Imran, Minhas Idrees and Habib Ullah. They were shifted to a police facility for interrogation.

The counterterrorism personnel also seized explosives, detonators, nails, ball bearings and glass

during the raid.

The CTD also registered a case against the suspects and launched investigations.