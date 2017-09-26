LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday transferred and posted officers of various ranks.

As per notifications issued by the S&GAD, an officer awaiting posting, Shuaib Akbar, was posted as home department special secretary, while OSD Khalid Manzoor was posted as director general of the Parks and Horticulture Authority, Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Department Deputy Secretary Barakallah Khan was posted as additional commissioner (general) in Multan and DS Personnel Imran Akram Chohan was directed to report to the PMU of Education Sector Reforms Programme. The transfer order of Waheed Ajmal Zia, OPC deputy director, as ADC of Revenue in Bahawalnagar was cancelled. He was directed to continue on his present posting.

Separately, School Education Department Secretary Dr Allah Baksh Malik directed all CEOs of the district education authorities to submit their audit reports to his office within two weeks.