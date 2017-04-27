LAHORE - Preliminary work for laying track for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project has commenced at Islam Park Station while first consignment of rolling stock from China will be received in June. This was informed at a meeting chaired by Kh Ahmad Hassan, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the project on Wednesday.

A total of 27 trains, each comprising of five cars will be operated which will cover the end to end 27 kilometers journey in just 45 minutes and benefit 250000 commuters daily, the meeting was informed. As many as 11 elevated stations are being built along package-I of the project. Grey structure of six out of the 11 elevated stations along package-I, situated at Dera Gujjran, Islam Park, Salamat Pura, Mehmood Booti, Pakistan Mint and Railway station, has been completed and handed over to CR-NORINCO for executing relevant electrical and mechanical works, which would be completed in 105 days. The meeting was told that construction work on all the 13 elevated stations along package-II of the project would be completed by July 15. Formworks for fabricating precast structures for construction of viaduct have been imported, casting yard has been prepared and work to precast transoms and U-tub girders for package-II will commence in first week of next month.

The meeting was further told that work for construction of a new area drain, from Haji Camp at Nichelson Road to river Ravi via Lakhshmi Chowk and Chouburji, will commence next week.

The project has been divided into two packages and will be completed at a cost of Rs2.16 billion.

Meeting was informed that 64 per cent civil work of the project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chouburji was 81 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 49 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 71 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 54 per cent.

The meeting decided to rehabilitate the existing drain from Dera Gujjran to Suhk Nehr and constructing a new drain from this point to Coop Store for improving drainage in the area. The drain will be covered and footpaths will be constructed for the pedestrians. Ramps for convenience of special persons using wheel chairs will also be constructed along this footpath near stations of metro train.