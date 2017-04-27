LAHORE - A Chinese parliamentary delegation, led by Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress Vice President Peng Yu called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan at Assembly Chambers Wednesday.

Talking to the visiting delegation, the Speaker said economic and trade relations between the two countries were growing. China-Pak bilateral trade reached $18.9 billion in

2015-16 which was indicative of growing economic partnership.

“Pakistan and China friendship was deeper than the oceans, higher than Himalayas, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey”, he said.

Rana said that exchange of parliamentary delegation between Pakistan and China would help strengthen the relations. He stated that the landmark project of CPEC was the remarkable gift of China for Pakistan and would bring a very positive change in the economy of Pakistan. Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan said that Kashmir was the core issue between Pakistan and India.

On this issue, the civil and military leadership and Pakistani nation stood united and wanted a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

He said that Punjab Assembly was the largest provincial legislature having a total of 371 members including 75 reserved seats for women and minorities. He added that the present Assembly had achieved a landmark in its primary objective of legislation by passing 279 bills during the nine years of his tenure as Speaker.