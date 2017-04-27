LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed has directed all the departments to complete development schemes on time, saying that no delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting to review Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2016-17 at Civil Secretariat Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that huge funds are being spent on provision of basic facilities to people under the Rs550 billion Annual Development Programme. He added that improvement in health, education, agriculture and social sector is priority of the government. He directed administrative secretaries to hold review meetings monthly and ensure proper monitoring of the development projects of their departments.

He said the objective of review meeting is to get information about the uplift schemes and to enhance coordination among departments. The chief secretary expressed satisfaction over the utilization of funds, he, however, ordered some departments to improve the utilization. He said that transparency and quality must be ensured in uplift projects.

About wheat procurement campaign, the Chief Secretary directed that all possible facilities be provided to farmers at wheat purchase centres. He also issued instructions regarding addressing complaints about distribution of gunny bags.

The meeting was attended by Planning and Development (P&D) Chairman Jahanzeb Khan, administrative secretaries of different departments, and officers concerned.