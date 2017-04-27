LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Federal Board of Revenue to submit its reply in a petition challenging custody of over 9,000 packets of dry milk by Customs officers.

Malik Zahid had moved the petition alleging that the Customs officials unlawfully took away around 9,000 packets of dry milk they had brought to Pakistan from the US.

A law officer opposed his stance, saying that they brought these packets secretly to avoid custom duty. He revealed that the company used its labels on the packets. He also said that the matter was pending before the SC; therefore, the high court could not hear it.

After hearing both sides, the court sought reply from FBR and adjourned the case.