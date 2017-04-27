LAHORE - Four station house officers were dismissed from services on the charges of backing drug dealers, land grabbers, corruption, and misuse of powers, officials said on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the punishments were given to the officers on the orders of Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf. In addition to the four SHOs, the DIG also punished another 52 officers on different charges.

According to police, Bhatti Gate SHO Inspector Javed Iqbal was dismissed from service for patronising drug dealers. Nishtar Colony SHO Inspector Muhammad Amin was terminated from service for watering down crimes in his jurisdiction.

Similarly, SHO Sundar police station Imran Yousaf was dismissed from service on the charges of backing land grabbers and drug dealers. Naseerabad SHO sub-inspector Izzat Ullah was dismissed from service over criminal negligence.

Also, former SHO Kahna Atta Ullah and ex-SHO Raiwind police station Asif Khan were demoted to the rank of sub-inspectors on the charges of misuse of powers.