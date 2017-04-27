LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly resounded with the slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ and ‘Bhangi, Charsi Namanzoor’ on Wednesday.

The treasury managed to keep the House in quorum to enable Law Minister to lay two Ordinances – The Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority Ordinance 2017 and The Punjab Boilers and Pressure Vessels (Amendment) Ordinance 2017. The chair sought report from the relevant standing committee within two months.

JI’s Dr Waseem Akhtar staged a token walkout to protest against inordinate delay in starting work on potable water project in Bahawalpur even after spending millions of rupees from public exchequer.

He said local government representatives were just ‘white collar sweepers’. Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, who was presiding over the session at that time, also showed resentment, saying that he had already given directives thrice but the department had shown no interest in starting the project.

He directed completing the project at the earliest.

Earlier, the proceedings started with one hour and 30 minutes behind the schedule with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

After chairing the session for a brief period, he left the House to meet a Chinese delegation.

During Question Hour on Local Government and Community Development Department, Minister Manshaullah Butt said local governments in the province were carrying out indiscriminate operation against encroachments. To a supplementary question, he said that action would also be taken against officials allowing encroachments after taking bribe.

Treasury legislator Malik Arshad drew attention of the House towards absence of any firefighting arrangements in Sahiwal.

He questioned who who would be responsible for any tragedy due to the absence of fire brigade. He said that rescue teams did not travel beyond three kilometers. These rescuers only existed on papers and have no utility for public, he said. On completion of agenda, the deputy speaker adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 10am.