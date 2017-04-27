LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued contempt notices to chief executive officers of three sugar mills, said to be owned by Sharif family and their close relatives, for carrying out crushing of sugar canes and their buying from the local farmers in violation of court orders in which these mills were sealed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on a petition filed by PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen seeking contempt proceedings against Chaudhary Sugar Mills, Haseeb Sugar Mills and Ittefaq Sugar Mills. On March 2, the LHC had directed sessions judges concerned to seal Haseeb Waqar sugar mills and in Muzaffargarh and Chaudhary Sugar mills in Rahim Yar Khan and submit a compliance report. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Chaudhary Aitzaz Ahsan, argued that three mills of Sharif family did not bother to comply with the court orders and continued crushing of sugar canes as well as their buying from the local farmers despite that the court had clearly barred the mills from functioning.

The counsel also submitted evidence before the court in support of his arguments.

Ahsan stated that the court had ordered sealing of these mills immediately but the respondents violated the orders. At this, the chief justice expressed serious concerns over the contemptuous approach of the respondents and issued contempt notices to the chief executive officers of Chaudhary Sugar mills, Haseeb Waqar sugar mills and Ittefaq Chaudhary mills.

The court adjourned hearing for today.