LAHORE - Speakers at a reference paid glowing tributes to late Prof Muhammad Sultan Farooqi for rendering matchless services in improving standards of medical education.

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) arranged the reference for ex-President at Regional Centre on Wednesday.

Ex-President CPSP Prof Ijaz Ahsan said that late Prof Farooqi played important part in establishing transparent examination system. He expressed hope that the present council would follow the footsteps of ex-President and make sincere efforts for taking the CPSP to new heights.

Regional Director Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that the CPSP adopted international standard during the tenure of Prof Farroqi. Besides CPSP headquarters Karachi, he established regional centers in all provinces of the country and two international centers in Nepal and Saudi Arabia.

He established relations with Royal College of England and Australia to enable CPSP trainees to get training from prestigious institutions. He said that services of Prof Farooqi for the CPSP and the country would be remembered for a long time. Prof Kh Sadiq Hussain, Prof Afzal Muhammad Khan, Prof Farrakh Zaman, Prof Asif Baig Mirza, Prof Tahir Saeed Haroon and Dr Fayyaz Ranjha participated in the reference.