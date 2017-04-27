LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the federal government to submit its reply whether cabinet’s approval had been accorded for tax amnesty scheme for the trader class or not.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on a petition filed by Advocate Sheraz Zaka and adjourned hearing for three weeks. Sheraz Zaka, the lawyer petitioner, pointed out that tax amnesty accorded specifically for traders was discriminatory and in violation of fundamental rights of citizens. Why the traders were given this special scheme and not others, he questioned. Zaka further asked why they were given exemptions from filing tax returns for the past ten years and also enjoying exemptions from the scrutiny of audit and filing wealth statement.

PROMOTIONS

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved summary for promotion of five law officers to the rank of additional advocate general Punjab.

The officers include Anwar Hussain, Ahmad Hassan, Barrister Khalid Waheed Khan, Barrister Qasim Chohan and Samia Khalid.