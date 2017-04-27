LAHORE - In collaboration with Urdu Science Board and Academy Adbiat-e-Atfaal, Monthly Phool magazine has organized a seminar on the need and importance of science literature for children on Thursday (today) to be held at 299-upper Mall at 11 am.

Dr Tehseen Firaqi has been invited as a special guest while Dr Nasir Abbas will preside. Muhammad Shoaib Mirza, Hafiz Muzaffar Mohsin, Professor Nasir Bashir and other speakers will express their views on the subject.