LAHORE - In collaboration with Urdu Science Board and Academy Adbiat-e-Atfaal, Monthly Phool magazine has organized a seminar on the need and importance of science literature for children on Thursday (today) to be held at 299-upper Mall at 11 am.
Dr Tehseen Firaqi has been invited as a special guest while Dr Nasir Abbas will preside. Muhammad Shoaib Mirza, Hafiz Muzaffar Mohsin, Professor Nasir Bashir and other speakers will express their views on the subject.