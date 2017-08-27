LAHORE - With less than a week left in Eidul Azha, people are busy searching trained butchers for slaughtering animals.

Hiring the services of trained butchers is as difficult as purchasing sacrificial animals due to emergence of semi skilled and untrained persons who are ready to do the job at far less amount. Around 70 per cent of the professional butchers in Lahore have already been booked for the first day of Eid.

Professional butchers are all set to earn handsome amount by slaughtering as many animals as they can.

A team of professional butchers, comprising six to eight people, perform eight to 10 cow slaughtering in a day and determine the prices after looking at the animal.

They are charging Rs2500-Rs3000 to slaughter a goat or sheep, Rs10,000-Rs12,000 for a bull or calf, and Rs15,000-Rs20,000 for a camel.

These are the rates for first day of Eid which will come down gradually on the following days.

The untrained persons, however, only go for small animals like goat and sheep and not the big ones like cow, calf or camel which are difficult to handle.

People are easy prey of these unskilled persons, especially on the first day of Eid, as the professional butchers are mostly booked and paid in advance.

These low cost and untrained persons can bring tension to the families performing Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by deteriorating quality of meat and damaging hide of sacrificial animals.

Knife-sharpening shops are also doing roaring business. Shopkeepers have increased prices for sharpening tools by 30 to 50 per cent on the excuse of increase in electricity tariffs.

Temporary stalls of fodder, knives, barbeque equipment and ornaments for animals have also been set up in different areas, adding to the festivities of Eid.

About 30 to 50 per cent increase has been witnessed in the prices of different types of knives as compared to the last year.

With emergence of seasonal butchers in such a large scale, sale of knives also increases on the eve of Eid. For minting money, these seasonal butchers only spoil happiness of those performing Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Narrating the last year experience, Shehzad, a resident of Ali Town, said that an untrained butcher damaged skin and deteriorated quality of meat. “Mincing bones made the meat useless for cooking and eating.

“That untrained butcher charged Rs1,500 for slaughtering goat. I will not repeat the mistake and will go for hiring the services of a trained butcher this time. It is better to pay more amount than to repent on the mistake.

But getting a trained butcher on first day of Eid is an uphill task,” he told The Nation.

According to an estimated figure, nearly 25 to 30 per cent of sacrificial animals’ hides and skins removed by amateur butchers on Eidul Azha do not get handsome returns in national and international markets due to improper handling and preservation.