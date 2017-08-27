LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said on Saturday the justice system would remain incomplete until dispensation of justice to the poor and the needy.

Judges are there to represent those in the society who cannot afford access to justice, the chief justice said while addressing launch of “Free Legal Aid” project sponsored by the European Union, at a hotel here on Saturday.

“It is a blessed day today that we are here to represent those who cannot bear legal expenses,” Chief Justice Shah said. He said that a vast majority of people in Punjab did not have an easy excess to courts. He said the Free Legal Aid project had been launched to ensure easy access to justice.

He pointed out challenges for the new project and said that funding from the federal and the provincial governments could have made this project functional long ago. He asked Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allocate funds for this project in the annual budget so that legal assistance to needy people in civil and criminal matters could be made possible.

He also urged the Punjab Bar Council and other bars to contribute to this project. He asked financially sound law firms to contribute to the Free Legal Aid project for the needy people.

Chief Justice Shah said some new courses relating to provision of free legal aid had been included in the general training programme for judges.

Separately, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that climate change was a looming threat for Pakistan and observed that “environment justice is justice plus”.

The chief justice was addressing a two-day training workshop for green courts. He said that in cases related to environment, nature was a silent party in addition to two parties. “We have to protect the environment for our future generations,” the chief justice observed.

He said the situation could worsen owing to environmental pollution. He said that protection of environment was a collective responsibility.

He said that environmental justice had now changed to climate justice. “We have to teach our judges how to include environmental matters in routine decisions,” he said.

213 civil judges reshuffled

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has ordered transfer and posting of 213 civil judges in the provincial judiciary.

According to a notification issued by LHC registrar on Saturday, all the civil judges would resume their before September 5.