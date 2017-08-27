LAHORE - The Election Commission on Saturday issued the final list of 44 candidates contesting by-elections in the NA-120 constituency in the provincial capital. The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of Pakistan over the Panama Leaks case. Of the 55 candidates whose nomination papers were accepted, 11 have withdrawn from the contest. Among the final 44 candidates, 11 belong to various political parties and the rest are independent. Among them, leading party candidates are PML-N’s Kalsoom Nawaz, PTI’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid and PPP’s Faisal Mir.

It is interesting to note that Hafiz Nauman, covering candidate of Kalsoom, is also in the run as independent candidate. On Friday, he did not withdraw his candidature, saying the party had directed him to remain in the field and he would withdraw his nomination when the PML-N would ask him to do so.

Despite the fact that Kalsoom’s election campaign is being run by her daughter, political experts say retention of Hafiz Nauman shows the ruling party is still not sure about the former first lady staying in the contest till the end.

LAW MINISTER

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and his family left for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to perform Haj.