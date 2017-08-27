Food factory sealed

for using rotten eggs

LAHORE: A special squad of Punjab Food Authority on Saturday recovered huge quantity of rotten eggs and substandard baking powder during a raid at MR egg processing unit at Dhoop Sari in Sundar area.The fac tory was supplying baking powder, prepared from rotten eggs, to bakeries in different parts of the provincial capital. The PFA squad confiscated and destroyed baking powder and rotten eggs worth millions of rupees. The quantity was so huge that the squad sought help of Solid Waste Management Department for its disposal. PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal has appreciated the raiding team, while directing the authority to continue operation against adulteration and substandard food. –Staff Reporter

Property dealer gunned down

LAHORE: A man was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Nawab Town police precinct on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Haji Shaukat, who was a property dealer. Police said they had taken the body into custody. According to the police, the deceased was sitting in his office when two men opened fire on him as a result of which he died on the spot. The gunmen fled riding a motorcycle. A case against the unknown killers has been registered. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

‘Perveen gang’ busted

Lahore: Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a female gang involved in 20 cases of house robberies in Ichhra police precinct. Cops conducted a raid at a house on Pir Ghazi Road, and arrested members of ‘Perveen gang’. The accused included Perveen bibi, Sameena and Rahmat Bibi. Police sources said the gang was involved in committing crimes in various areas of the provincial capital including Gulberg, Shadman, Ichhra, and Model Town. Police said they used to get jobs in houses and deprived the citizens of their valuables. A case was registered. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

30kg charas recovered

Lahore: Shahdara Town police on Saturday recovered 30 kilogram opium from a suspect. Police claimed that they had arrested Fayyaz, a resident of Abbotabad, while his co-accused successfully escaped police custody. –Staff Reporter

Qul of Begum Akhter Sultana

Qul of Begum Akhter Sultana, wife of late Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed, mother of Kamran Bashir (Silk Bank) and Humeira Tanveer, mother-in-law of Rana Tanveer Hussain (Federal Minister for Defence Production), and Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal (MNA), is being held today, Sunday, August 27, between 4:30pm and 6:30pm, at their residence, House No. 118, Street E, Upper Mall, Lahore. –PR