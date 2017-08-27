LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and Lahore District Bar Association on Saturday condemned initiation of contempt proceedings against LHCBA Multan President Sher Zaman Qureshi.

The bars also condemned placement of containers on the premises of the Lahore High Court after a conflict between the bar and the bench, demanding the authorities remove them immediately. They lauded Supreme Court Bar Association’s decision to produce Qureshi before the Supreme Court.

At the All Pakistan Lawyers Representative Convention at the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Saturday, the bars issued a 13-point declaration. The convention resolved that it believed in mutual respect and esteem of bar and the bench and condemned any attempt on part of a judge or judges to humiliate or insult any member or representative of the bar.

The LHCBA had organised the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention to discuss the ongoing conflict between the bar and the bench due to the Multan incident where a group of lawyers, including Qureshi, misbehaved Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, ripped off his nameplate and obstructed justice during hearing of a land case. A larger number of lawyers, including office-bearers of the Lahore Bar Association, took part in the convention to show solidarity with their colleagues and discuss their plan to defuse the situation. The lawyers announced that suspension of the bench of the LHC in Multan from July 24 to July 31 was an unconstitutional act of the chief justice and he was constitutionally and legally liable for that. “This convention is of the firm view that reallocation and reassignment of the areas and regions belonging to the territorial jurisdiction of the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court by the learned Chief Justice is illegal, mala fide and without jurisdiction and should be immediately undone,” they said.

The declaration said that lawyers had always rendered sacrifices for supremacy of law and supported judgements given by the courts.

Earlier, bar leaders informed the participants in the convention about their role in supremacy of law. They also condemned violence against lawyers on August 21.

JOURNALISTS BOYCOTT

The court reporters of various media organisations boycotted the lawyers’ convention in protest against highhandedness of lawyers with reporters and cameramen on the premises of the court on August 22, a day after a clash between lawyers and security personnel on the premises of the Lahore High Court. They said that lawyers had manhandled media persons for reporting issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for Qureshi.