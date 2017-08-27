LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the PML-N has set new records of public service over the last four years and spent national resources on education, health and other social sectors in a transparent manner.

The PML-N government has achieved targets to a great extent and result-oriented measures have been taken to improve living standards of poor people, he said while talking to parliamentarians from various districts who called on him on Saturday. He said that quality education had been provided to children of people having limited resources and measures would be taken to bring about an improvement in the living standards of ordinary people. He said that shortage of resources would not be allowed to become an impediment in the way of provision of facilities to people. He said, “We are proceeding with true sentiments of public service and the duty of service to the masses would be discharged efficiently. He said, “Pakistan is our country and we should work jointly to make our motherland stronger and stronger.” Those who called on the chief minister were MPAs Chaudhry Arshad Jatt, Ahmed Khan Baloch and Tariq Mehmood Bajwa.

Separately, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that improvement in public health facilities is his mission and all resources are being used for this purpose.

He said, “We will get every possible support and cooperation to provide best medical facilities to the common man. A proposal by British investors to set up a modern hospital and medical college has augured well.” He directed constitution of a committee to give a final shape to the proposal after talks with British investors.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting via video link where the proposal by UK-based investors for investment in the health sector in Punjab was reviewed. He said the Punjab government was implementing a programme for the development of health sector and provision of best medical facilities to people of the province. He said the Punjab government had introduced several reforms for improvement in the health sector and cooperation and investment by British investors would be welcomed. He said that access to best medical facilities at hospitals was people’s right and the government would give this right to them. He said the poor were getting the same medicines as the rich in Punjab today. He said that all steps were being taken for quality treatment of patients in the province. He said that work on the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute was under way at a fast pace. He said that scope of hepatitis clinics would be expanded to every part of the province.

British investors said on the occasion that they were interested in making investment in a modern hospital and medical college in Lahore and working with the Punjab government in the health sector.

Provincial Minister Syed Ali Raza Gillani, chairman of the planning and development department, secretaries of various departments, senior officials and British investors attended the meeting via video link.