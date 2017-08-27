LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar organised by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) have urged the government to come up with a comprehensive strategy, comprising of national unity and a refusal to the US aid, against the US policy for South Asia and Pakistan.

Those who spoke in the seminar included NPT vice chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, Prof Dr Mujahid Mansoori, senior journalist Salman Ghani, defence analyst Brig (r) Liaqat Ali Toor, and Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool chairman Amir Hamza. The seminar titled “The impact of New US Policy” was held at the Pakistan Workers Trust on Saturday.

The NPT chairman, in his message, said that President Trump was playing both sides against the middle, by blaming Pakistan for US failures in Afghanistan. Instead, the US should have admitted its failure, he urged, while Pakistan should change its foreign policy and try to establish links with Russia and China. Mujahid Mansoori said that last three presidents had tried to resolve the Afghan issue using the same method. The United Nations would not play its part in this matter, he opined.

The speakers evolved a consensus on the point that Trump possesses an imbalanced personality and is likely to wage a war in the region. “The US has proved itself as an enemy of Pakistan and is working hand in glove with India,” they added.

They were in total agreement on the point that the US policy on Afghanistan is a beginning of a new grand game plan for the region. “Pakistanis should be aware of the nefarious designs of US and show solidarity in this hour of need,” they emphasised. President Trump was adamant to harm Pakistan instead of recognising its sacrifices, they further said.

Secretary NPT Shahid Rasheed moderated the seminar.