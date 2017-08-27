ONEEBA AFZAAL

LAHORE - This year, the holy occasion of Eidul Azha is marred by price hike in Pakistan, keeping people away from the cattle markets.

The business has not been encouraging so far and the enthusiasm attached with Eidul Azha has been missing this year. The prices vary from animal to animal. This year, a marked increase of 10 to 15 percent was seen in the prices of sacrificial animals as compared to the last year.

According to a survey, the price of an average goat weighing 30 to 35 kilogram ranged between Rs30,000 to Rs35,000, while a sheep of the same weight was available at around Rs 25,000 to Rs32,000.

A good quality animal was in the range of Rs60,000 to Rs90,000, and the pair of a healthy goat was available at around Rs100,000 to Rs120,000. The price of an average cow and a calf ranged between Rs60,000 and Rs75,000, and the price of healthy cow ranged between Rs95,000 to Rs350,000. The price of camel started from approx Rs120,000.

Highlighting the cause for the increase in prices, traders say this year, price of sacrificial animals is higher than the last year because of multiple reasons. “The cost of fodder and transportation makes the prices go up,” said Muhammad Zubair, a trader selling animals near Saggian Bridge.

Many people are relying on Online Bakra Mandi to place orders this time for sacrificial animals. The popular websites to buy sacrificial animals are bakraonline.pk, qurbani.com.pk, olx.com.pk, mybakra.com and bolee.com. People select their required animal from Bakra (goat/sheep) image gallery or by telling them the weight of animal they want, and charges are with the ratio of rupees per kilogram. (Guaranteed market price & free home delivery).

The prices of sacrificial animals vary from website to website. According to an online website, the rates for goats weighing 22 kg is Rs25,000; Rs34,000 for 28 kg; and Rs45,000 for 40 kg. And the rate for cows and bulls weighing 225 kg is Rs90,000; for 260-300 kg is Rs120,000.

Similarly, in order to facilitate the customers, these websites are also offering Online Kasai (Butcher) to their valuable customers on Eidul Azha. Their service charges vary from Rs5,000 to Rs5,500 for a goat; Rs10,000 to Rs15,000 for a cow; and Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 for a camel, depending upon the locality and distance.

Many charity organisations are also offering online qurbani facilities mainly to attract Pakistanis living in other countries. For example Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital offers special facility to donate qurbani meat to needy in different parts of country. Goat/sheep are priced at PKR20,000, AED 698, GBP 145 and USD 190. Share in cow is for PKR8,900, AED 311, GBP 65, USD 85 and CAD 109. Full cow costs PKR62,300, AED2,177, GBP455, USD595 and CAD763.

Not only the prices of sacrificial animals have rocketed but also the prices of vegetables and fruits have increased this Eid. The market price of onions ranges between Rs40 and Rs50 per kg. Tomatoes market price ranged between Rs60 to Rs70 per Kg, but in Eid days the prices double. The price of apples increased from Rs150/kg to Rs180/kg.