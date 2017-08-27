LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Peshawar High Court (PHC) have praised Punjab for its dengue control efforts.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of medical superintendents of all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals at a hotel here on Saturday. Primary and Secondary Health (P&SH) Secretary Ali Jan Khan, PSPU Director Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Additional Secretary Dr Farrukh Manzoor, IRMNCH Programme Director Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Syed, PMU Director Muhammad Usman, officers from the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme and medical superintendents of various hospitals attended the meeting.

The minister appreciated DHQ hospitals of Sheikhupura and Attock for achieving the target of MSDS set by the Punjab Healthcare Commission. He advised other hospitals to follow the example. He said the government had doubled the medicine budget of DHQ/THQ hospitals. He ordered measures for treatment of people affected by Congo virus and H1N1 virus (swine flu). Ali Jan Khan said that open-door policy should be adopted for general public. He said the health week observed a few days ago was a successful experience during which integrated blood screening, vaccination and counselling camps were set up at all health facilities. He said that permanent desks were being set up at DHQs for screening of different diseases. He said that anaesthetics at DHQ/THQ hospitals were getting special allowances and additional fee of Rs2,500 for each surgery.

He said this initiative brought a good financial support for doctors and the number of surgeries also increased.

The meeting reviewed revamp of hospitals, installation of CT scan machines, incinerators for hospital waste management, outsourcing of janitorial services, pathological lab services and training and capacity building of staff.