LAHORE - Frontier Works Organization Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday. Pace of ongoing development projects in Punjab especially construction of southern loop of Lahore Ring Road was discussed in the meeting.

The chief minister, during the meeting, said a culture of speed, standard and transparency in the execution of development projects has been introduced and work is in progress on projects worth billions of rupees in social sectors as well as improvement of infrastructure. He added the southern loop of Lahore Ring Road will be state-of-the-art and result in better communication facilities to the citizens as well as accelerate economic and social activities in the province including Lahore. Shehbaz Sharif hoped this project will be completed within stipulated period under partnership between Punjab government and FWO. Six interchanges, 18 bridges and 19 sub-ways will also be built during construction of 22.4 kilometer long southern loop, he added. According to the CM, the southern section of the Ring Road will be of international standard with regard to quality and transparency and it is big project under public-private partnership between Punjab government and FWO.