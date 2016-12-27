LAHORE - Fog and biting cold continued to disturb routine life in plains of the country including Lahore yesterday with experts predicting the prevailing conditions to persist during the current week.

Fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at midnight that visibility reduced to zero in open areas, disrupting air and rail traffic besides hampering vehicular movement on inter and intra city routes including National Highway in the morning and late night.

Fog forced closure of portions of Motorway, leaving motorists with no other option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. Low visibility caused the vehicles to move at snail’s pace at almost entire National Highway.

Lesser period of sunshine and snowfall over the hills helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at night.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 08 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Gupis and Astore was recorded -07c, Hunza and Gilgit -05c, Dir -04c, Bagrote, Lower Dir, Kalat and Quetta -03c, Rawalakot -02c and Chitral -01c. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 23c and 06c respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 43 per cent.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The Met Office forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the current week.

Dense foggy conditions are expected over plains of Punjab and upper Sindh in night and morning time.