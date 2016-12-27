LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday directed both sides to come up with more arguments on a petition filed by Justice Democratic Party of former CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Ch seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Advocate Hamid Khan advanced arguments on behalf of the petitioner, submitting the National Assembly speaker lost to biasness while dismissing reference filed against the PM.

The NA speaker must be unbiased but by his act he proved that he was not, said the petitioner’s counsel. He added the speaker was bound to send the reference to ECP within the period of 30 days but he did not send it and thus he did not do his duty.

As the arguments were in progress, the chief justice adjourned hearing till Jan 23.

APPOINTMENT OF DG CPWB CHALLENGED

A writ petition was filed in the LHC, challenging appointment of Director General Child Protection Welfare Bureau and enforcement of child labour laws.

Andleeb Abbas of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf filed a writ petition through Advocate Sheraz Zaka, saying the director general of the bureau should be from PMS or DMG, but the incumbent, Fatima Sheikh, is from Information group.

The petitioner further stated the government has failed to enforce provisions of Employment of Children Act 1991 and Neglected & Destitute Children Act 2004. Under the employment of Children Act, the age of child is mentioned as 14 years, whereas under Punjab neglected and destitute children law the age of child is mentioned as 18 years. On the other hand, under Article 25A of the Constitution, the age of child is mentioned as 16 years, the petitioner added.

Abbas, in her petition, contended the government should be directed to initiate legislative provision in order to remove the discrepancies in laws.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah would hear the petition on Dec 28.