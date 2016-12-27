LAHORE - LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed seven marriage halls on Ferozepur Road yesterday during an ongoing drive against violation of building regulations.

Neither the building plans were approved nor was the construction of such structures permissible as per building regulations, according to a spokesman of Lahore Development Authority. The sealed premises included Arooj marriage hall, Anam marriage hall, Silk Event, Qasar-e-Noor, Noor Mahal and Umar marriage hall. Meanwhile, the LDA staff demolished under-construction shed to develop a restaurant on residential plot at Johar Town near Khokar Chowk. Also in the day, the Lahore Development Authority yesterday handed over possession of 21 patches earmarked as sunken lawns and fountains in the layout plan of Civic Centre of Quaid-e-Azam Town to Parks and Horticulture Authority for development and maintenance.