LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) declared the result of Third Professional MBBS annual examination 2016 yesterday.

A total of 4620 candidates from 33 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam; out of which 3731 passed and 835 failed. Result of 54 candidates was put on RL list. The pass percentage remained 81.71 per cent.

Maimoona Iftikhar Ali d/o Iftikhar Ali, of Akhtar Saeed Medical and Dental College, Lahore, got first position securing 897/1000 marks.

Aroosa Kanwal d/o Sajid Mehmood, and Farhan Mustafa s/o Ali Ahmad Navid, both from Allama Iqbal Medical College, got second and third positions, securing 881/1000 and 877/1000 marks respectively. The supplementary exams will commence on February 10, 2017.

DR HUMAYUN CHAUDHRY

VISITS PMDC

Dr Humayun J Chaudhry, the president and chief executive officer of Federation of State Medical Boards of United States and Chair-Elect of IAMRA, visited Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) yesterday.

Dr Chaudhry appreciated the system of medical and dental education in Pakistan. He said 12,000 Pakistani national physicians and specialist doctors were working in 56 different states of USA.

Out of 12,000 doctors in the US, he added, 3,100 were graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences, 1900 from King Edward Medical College, and others from Agha Khan University and Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore.