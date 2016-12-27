LAHORE - The 16th Degree Show of students enrolled in the MA (Hons) Visual Art Program were displayed at The Zahoorul Akhlaq Gallery at National College of Arts yesterday.

The show will continue till January 5, 2017 and will remain open on weekend. It was inaugurated by NCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri, who is also the Director of MA (Hons) Visual Art Programme. The 18 students, who graduated from the programme, include: Kanwal Tariq, Javeria Khan,Madeeha Iqbal, Maria Jamali, Sehrish Rafique, Zahid Soomro, Rida Zainab, Aqeela Sherazi, Sidra Saleem, Adnan Mairaj, Noor- Ul- Ain, Rida Fatima, Maryam Saleem, Farhan Rasool, Syrrah Ali, Nida Alina, Hadia Moiz, Babar Gull. “This is an opportunity that comes only once a year as students and the public at large are invited to view the unique creative output conceived, developed and produced over the course of the two-year programme,” Dr Jafri stated.