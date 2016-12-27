LAHORE - A man yesterday clubbed his daughter-in-law to death during a scuffle at his house in a village near Raiwind.

Police arrested the alleged killer identified as 40-year-old Shahzad Ali, a resident of Mohallah Aminpura located in the Raiwind police precincts.

The victim was named by police as 22-year-old Sobia Iram, who had contracted love-marriage with the son of the killer. Shahzad was not happy over the marriage, an investigator said.

Police said the man hit his daughter-in-law in the head with a wooden bar as they clashed over some domestic dispute early yesterday. The lady sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police later reached the spot and arrested the killer.

A murder case (under section 302 of the PPC) was registered against Shahzad on the complaint of father of the victim. Further investigations were underway.

MISSING CHILD FOUND

DEAD IN DRAIN

Rescue workers yesterday recovered the body of a three-year-old girl from a drain in Badami Bagh area.

Shabana went missing under mysterious circumstances when she was playing in the street near her house in Shadbagh area. Police sources said the girl disappeared five days ago. A missing report was registered with the Shadbagh police on the complaint of her father. The family continued search for the child in the locality but to no avail.

Some passersby spotted her body in the drain in Badami Bagh and alerted the police by phone. The police removed the body to the morgue for an autopsy and were investigating the incident.