LAHORE: The young doctors have given 48 hour ultimatum to the Punjab Government for the fulfillment of their demands.

The young doctors of Services Hospital are still on strike and the OPD, Pathology Department and OT remained closed. The patients had to face severe difficulties due to strike of young doctors.

Other hospitals in the provincial capital have been opened after giving a 48-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Government. The young doctors have warned that they will again hold strike if the provincial government does not accept their demands.